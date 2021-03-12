Attorney John Denberger Joins Sodoro Mooney Lenaghan

OMAHA, Neb., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance defense firm, Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan , welcomes attorney John Denberger today. Denberger's extensive experience on workers' compensation cases will help the firm provide even more robust support for their clients.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan has built a strong reputation for swiftly settling cases and fighting relentlessly in court to deliver successful verdicts. Much of their success stems from the firm's collaborative approach to defense. Denberger will help strengthen this aggressive team effort.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to bring John on board," says Daniel Lenaghan, Partner at Sodoro, Mooney, and Lenaghan. "His expertise and wisdom will help further our firm's mission to provide the best legal product and customer service."

Denberger completed his undergrad at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln and he graduated from the Creighton University School of Law. Since then he has made a career out of tirelessly defending workers' compensation cases for insurance carriers, self-insureds, and insureds. He is ready to get to work with the team at SML and make sure their clients' needs are met.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

