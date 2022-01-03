Attorney Douglas Borthwick Among 2021 America's Best Advocates™

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California attorney Douglas Borthwick has been recognized by America's Best Advocates ™ as a 2021 Top Family Law Firm.

America's Best Advocates ™ recognizes Attorneys and Firms that excel in their area of practice. Membership is an exclusive honor and extended to less than 1% of all attorneys. When vetting an Attorney or Firm for list inclusion, many aspects of the Attorney or Firm that sets them apart from their peers are considered, including Good Standing in their respective State Bar; Publications in their field; Speaking engagements, seminars, or authoritative papers in their field/area of expertise; Professional Associations and their activity in such Associations; Possession of Advanced Degrees.

Douglas Borthwick is also AV PREEMINENT RATED by Martindale-Hubbell. This is the highest possible attorney peer review rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

Attorney Douglas Borthwick has further achieved a "SUPERB" Rating from Avvo , the highest evaluation given by the nationally acclaimed attorney rating agency.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his integrity, preparation, determination, and attention to detail.

Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury law, family law, criminal law, and general civil litigation practice.

Mr. Borthwick is a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. When not practicing law, he is active in his Church and spending time with his adored grandchildren.

"Life is the most precious thing we have and it's probably the thing most people take for granted. We're busy. We don't even take time to consciously think of our lives because we are too busy living them. Appreciate your life. We all only get one. Invest in what makes you happy. There is so much to be thankful for."

"We all have rotten things happen to us and we all have unfortunate things. But there is good in everything that happens if you look for it. Give thanks every day. Live consciously with awareness and gratitude; appreciate the moments as they occur before they forever pass so quickly." - Attorney Douglas Borthwick, Esq.

