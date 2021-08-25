Attorney Craig Love Joins Metzger Wickersham

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metzger Wickersham in Pennsylvania has recently grown with the addition of Attorney Craig Love. He will focus his practice on workers' compensation and personal injury cases for plaintiffs.

Attorney Love has gained previous experience with the firm by working as a law clerk. Upon completing his Juris Doctorate from the Widener Commonwealth Law School, he began his career as an attorney. He is currently admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Craig currently holds memberships to the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ) and the Dauphin County Bar Association. He also volunteers with the United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program each tax season to allow financially struggling locals to file their tax returns at no cost to them.

When not working on a case, Craig enjoys spending time with his family or completing home improvement projects. For sports entertainment, he golfs somewhat regularly. He also likes to support his local church, which includes participating in mission trips as he can.

Additional information about Metzger Wickersham and the firm's legal team can be found by visiting https://www.mwke.com/.

