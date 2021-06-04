Attorney C. Glen Ged - Recognized As A VIP Member In The Top Attorneys Of North America 2020-2021 Edition

Recognized as Leading Severe Personal Injury and Wrongful Death Attorneys, Ged Lawyers, LLP is a Firm with a History of Winning! - "Get Every Dollar"

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL since 1995, with offices throughout Florida, Ged Lawyers, LLP, has represented clients in legal matters including Personal Injury, Wrongful Death, Product Liability and other areas.

C. Glen Ged has established a reputation as one of North America's most compassionate and dedicated lawyers and one of the country's most aggressive litigators, earning thousands of referrals from clients and lawyers nationwide. He has successfully represented many clients in severe personal injury and wrongful death cases. Tireless in his efforts to win the most satisfactory settlements and verdicts for his clients, Attorney Ged has earned respect from clients and colleagues alike for litigation strategies and tactics that have resulted in multi-million-dollar resolutions in many wrongful death and severe catastrophic cases.

The Top Attorneys of North America, a New York based publication, distinguishes and profiles leading attorneys who have reached a recognizable degree of success and leadership in their field.

