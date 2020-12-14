ATTOM Hires Stuart Bern As Head Of Strategic Partnerships & Corporate Development

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, today announced that it has hired seasoned veteran Stuart Bern as head of strategic partnerships & corporate development. In this role, Bern will lead the development of new partnerships and support M&A efforts, as ATTOM continues its exponential growth.

"Stuart's wealth of business development experience and go-to-market strategies will make him an extremely vital asset as ATTOM further expands its data footprint and accelerates its business growth," said Rob Barber, CEO of ATTOM. "His expertise in growing a B2B ecosystem and his proptech knowledge, will guide us as we take additional steps to drive market growth and build strategic partnerships."

This exciting announcement comes on the heels of ATTOM's recent acquisition of Home Junction, solidifying ATTOM's mission to increase real estate transparency, and showcasing its steadfast investment in data and people.

Prior to joining ATTOM, Bern was the vice president of business development and partnerships at Knock, where he served on the senior leadership team and actively managed and vetted a pipeline of prospective long-term partners across a wide range of organizational sizes, types and use cases. Bern was tasked with identifying strategic partnership opportunities at Knock, while building relationships with key C-Suite Executives. Bern also negotiated data, licensing and legal agreements while working alongside cross-functional teams to launch invaluable partnerships within the real estate industry. Bern led similar teams during his tenure at CoStar Group and Bloomberg LP.

"I am excited to join the ATTOM family," said Bern. "I look forward to leveraging my previous experience in identifying and building strategic partnerships to continue ATTOM's already tremendous growth and to further scale our business."

Bern earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in real estate from the University of Georgia. He currently sits on the board of directors for Lekotek of Georgia and is an advisory board committee member for Israel Bonds.

About ATTOM ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes and enhances the data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 9TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses , property data APIs, real estate market trends , marketing lists , match & append and introducing the first property data delivery solution, a cloud-based data platform that streamlines data management - Data-as-a-Service (DaaS ).

