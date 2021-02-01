ATTOM Becomes Fast-Growing Data Licensing Company With CEO Rob Barber At The Helm

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the real estate industry continues to digitize, ATTOM continues to grow rapidly by providing a broad spectrum of businesses the data needed to enable digital products. Once an investor focused subscription business, ATTOM has evolved into the country's leading data licensing platform and expanded at a remarkable speed.

At the helm is Rob Barber, ATTOM's CEO since 2015, who was recently named to the SP 200 (Swanepoel Power 200) for 2021, recognized as the definitive ranking of the most powerful and influential executives in the residential real estate industry. With over two decades of diversified experience in rebuilding and scaling companies, Barber has a strong track record in professionalizing businesses with turnaround strategies that transform teams, sales models, operational processes, and culture.

The impact he has had on the industry has earned him additional recognition. Barber has also been named a HousingWire Vanguard, RISMedia Newsmaker and Maverick and Tech Innovator of the Year by the American Business Awards. Under Rob's leadership, ATTOM has been selected as a Top Company to Work for by MReport and recognized by HousingWire as a Tech100 company every year since 2015.

Backed by a fast-growing team of passionate professionals, Barber has been able to scale ATTOM into a leading provider of nationwide real estate and property data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties. In addition to acquiring several companies, ATTOM has built out three industry-leading divisions, ATTOM Data Solutions, RealtyTrac.com and Home Junction, catering to a range of entrepreneurs—from those who build businesses in their garage to those operating out of skyscrapers.

Says Barber: "The industry is benefiting from our success as an honest, transparent data partner to entrepreneurs who have a vision and want to innovate solutions today that impact tomorrow. We truly support them in creating businesses based on data—and we never compete with them. That's why so many entrepreneurs trust us as their strategic partner."

Along with the proliferation of ATTOM's portfolio offerings and partnerships, the company's leadership and workplace culture of empowerment have attracted a growing body of top talent from all over the country. This laser focus on leveraging the diversity of the workplace while encouraging accountability and open communication is a top initiative for Barber.

"Our culture requires employees to own their own outcomes. We encourage our team to make their own decisions and quickly learn from any mistakes. Every voice matters," says Barber. "That's why we promote distributed organizational decision-making and accountability. We value speed, abhor red tape and so do our customers."

The impact of ATTOM's expanded portfolio of proprietary property data and functional solutions has already proven crucial for businesses operating in today's current climate. Since the onset of the pandemic, Barber has ensured that ATTOM provided real-time housing market updates and real-world data solutions to meet industry needs and new use cases. Throughout the worldwide crisis, he has laser focused the company on consistently carrying out its values, vision, and mission by investing in its most valuable resource: people.

