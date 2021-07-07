ATTOM Acquires GeoData Plus, Continuing Its Mission To Increase Real Estate Transparency

IRVINE, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, curator of the nation's premier property database, today announced it has acquired GeoData Plus, the leading application for in-depth property research, valuation, and prospecting tools.

"ATTOM remains focused on providing our customers with the most comprehensive property data available, while delivering data-driven critical insights and analytics-ready property data solutions addressing a wide range of business needs," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "This acquisition further enhances our value proposition for our customers - and the entire marketplace - by enabling users to obtain in-depth property reports and valuable information for a more accurate property analysis. We are excited to continue our rapid growth, and our mission of increasing real estate transparency."

The strategic acquisition of GeoData Plus will provide customers with greater insight into the marketplace to make more informed and educated decisions. GeoData Plus has served as a trusted source for appraisers, real estate professionals, lenders and more, in providing accurate valuations, comparable sales and public record data. With this acquisition, ATTOM will continue GeoData Plus's commitment to servicing various industries in the real estate marketplace, further solidifying ATTOM's unique position as the one-stop shop for premium property data fueling innovation.

Click here to view ATTOM's Table of Data Elements

"The synergy between our two companies further enhances and empowers our combined capabilities in the real estate market," said Erik Wind, President of GeoData Plus. "Our companies have very different strengths, but incredibly aligned goals to bring transparency and convenience to real estate transactions. I am thrilled about the positive impact this acquisition will have on the customers of GeoData Plus, ATTOM, and the overall real estate market."

Building upon an already existing partnership of sourcing property data from ATTOM, the application includes detailed property reports with features such as sales comps, liens, violations, property photographs, digital maps, zoning maps, aerial photographs, integration with appraisal software and more. The collaboration of the two companies will further strengthen ATTOM's competitive positioning in the enterprise data licensing marketplace, the consumer, and the investor real estate search market.

About ATTOM ATTOM provides premium property data to power products that improve transparency, innovation, efficiency, and disruption in a data-driven economy. ATTOM multi-sources property tax, deed, mortgage, foreclosure, environmental risk, natural hazard, and neighborhood data for more than 155 million U.S. residential and commercial properties covering 99 percent of the nation's population. A rigorous data management process involving more than 20 steps validates, standardizes, and enhances the real estate data collected by ATTOM, assigning each property record with a persistent, unique ID — the ATTOM ID. The 20TB ATTOM Data Warehouse fuels innovation in many industries including mortgage, real estate, insurance, marketing, government and more through flexible data delivery solutions that include bulk file licenses, property data APIs, real estate market trends, and more. Also, introducing our latest solution, that offers immediate access and streamlines data management - ATTOM Cloud.

About GeoData PlusLaunched in 2000, GeoData Plus is the nation's largest property database, offering access to detailed property reports, valuation, and prospecting tools. Appraisers, real estate professionals, lenders, and others depend on GeoData Plus for in-depth property research, uncovering details such as property ownership, characteristics, mortgage data, sales comps and more. Powered by ATTOM, the leading provider of comprehensive property data for more than 155 million U.S. properties, GeoData Plus arms real estate professionals with property insights and customizable tools for a more accurate property analysis.

Berkery Noyes served as exclusive financial advisor to GeoData Plus.

