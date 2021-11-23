ATTIA: Scientists Confirm Essential Oils Unrelated To Hormone Disruption

Epidemiological Research Debunks the Long-Held Myth That Lavender and Tea Tree Oils Cause Endocrine Disruption in Children.

SYDNEY, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A large epidemiological study in the USA, conducted by Franklin Health Research Centre, conclusively rules out any purported links between Tea Tree Oil and breast development in young boys, a medical condition called gynecomastia.

BACKGROUNDStudies by Henley & Korach (2007), Diaz (2016), and Ramsey & Korach (2018) purported a causal link between Tea Tree Oil, Lavender Oil and endocrine disruption in children. While studies were widely refuted, without solid epidemiological evidence, the sensationalist headlines remained.

RESULTSThe epidemiological evidence is now in hand, published in the International Journal of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, by Hawkins et al., titled "Prevalence of Endocrine Disorders Among Children Exposed to Lavender Essential Oil and Tea Tree Essential Oils".

"This study provides evidence that lavender essential oil and tea tree essential oil are safe ingredients in formulations for personal care products used on children."

The authors concluded:

"The proposed links between these ingredients and endocrine disruption cannot be substantiated in epidemiological studies."

The cross-sectional, prospective study was designed to identify the lifetime prevalence of endocrine disruption among children exposed to Lavender and Tea Tree essential oils, compared with the general population. A study cohort of 556 children, aged 2 to 15 years old was enrolled to yield sufficient statistical power.

"This is great news as it once and for all clears up misinformation about Australian Tea Tree Oil, allowing parents to feel comfortable using products that contain this highly efficacious natural ingredient." Tony Larkman - CEO, ATTIA Ltd

DOWNLOAD THE FULL RELEASE HERE

LINKS

LEARN MORE ABOUT PURE AUSTRALIAN TEA TREE OIL

LEARN MORE ABOUT ATTIA

Photo(s): https://www.prlog.org/12894594

Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/attia-scientists-confirm-essential-oils-unrelated-to-hormone-disruption-301430470.html

SOURCE Australian Tea Tree Industry Association