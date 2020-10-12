Attend Andes Technology Principal Engineer, Thang Tran's, Presentation "A RISC-V Out-of-Order Processor" At The Linley Processor Conference Wednesday October 21st At 9:30 AM

San Jose, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Engineer Thang Tran of Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and founding premier member of RISC-V International will present at the Linley Processor Conference on Wednesday October 21 st at 9:30 AM. His talk will describe a vector processor with 9 functional units and integral scalar floating-point unit. Tran will describe how fourteen vector instructions can be concurrently executed. He will also explain how innovative design algorithms are used to issue 8 micro-ops per cycle and allow vector instructions to be chained, executed, and completed out-of-order without the use of any temporary registers.

"The AI processor market will expand..., hitting $68.5 billion by the mid-2020s, IHS Markit predicts. "AI is already propelling massive demand growth for microchips," said Luca De Ambroggi, senior research director for AI at IHS Markit . "However, the technology also is changing the shape of the chip market, redefining traditional processor architectures and memory interfaces to suit new performance demands."

"This new era belongs to the internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligent (AI)," said Tran. "The flexible, extensible, and configurable RISC-V instruction set architecture is best for these applications and is experiencing rapid worldwide adoption. RISC-V provides both standard extension to the instruction set as well as custom instructions. One of the important extension is vector which is critical for ML and AI applications. Andes Technology is the first offer a RISC-V vector processor core that provides the performance being demanded by these emerging applications."

"We are extremely pleased to be contributing to the Linley Processor Conference in 2020," said Andes President Frankwell Lin. "The conference continues as the international venue for the next generation of commercial processors. Having our leading-edge RISC-V processor core described before the most astute and discerning worldwide audience reflects on the innovation our presenter Thang Tran and the Andes engineering team has achieved. We invite you to attend to hear first-hand of our breakthrough."

About the Linley Processor ConferencesFor more than a decade, The Linley Group has delivered the industry's premier processor conference. This year, the Linley Fall Processor Conference will showcase the latest innovations in processors and IP cores for artificial intelligence (AI) applications, embedded, data center, automotive, and server designs.

About Andes Technology Corp. Andes Technology Corporation is a world class creator of innovative high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit processor cores and associated development environment that serves the rapidly growing global market for embedded system applications. As the founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is the first mainstream CPU vendor that adopted the RISC-V as the base of its fifth-generation architecture, the AndeStar™ V5. To meet the demanding requirements of today's electronic devices, Andes delivers highly configurable and performance-efficient CPU cores. They come with full-featured integrated development environment and comprehensive software/hardware solutions to help designers innovate their SoCs in a shorter time to market. In 2019, the volume of SoCs Embedded with Andes CPUs surpassed the 1.5-billion mark. Andes Technology's comprehensive RISC-V CPU families range from the entry-level 32-bit N22, mid-range 32-bit N25F/D25F/A25/A27 and 64-bit NX25F/AX25/AX27, to the high-end multicore A(X)25MP and vector processor NX27V. Coming soon is the superscalar 45 series.

