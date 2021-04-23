AttackForge Launches 'Core' - A New Highly Anticipated Product For Cybersecurity Teams

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AttackForge®, a global leader in Pentest Management solutions, has announced today AttackForge Core - the latest addition to the AttackForge family of products.

"With the launch of AttackForge Core, we now have a pentest management solution for every cybersecurity team - from freelancers & bug bounty hunters to consultancies & MSSPs and multi-national enterprises," said Stas Filshtinskiy, Co-Founder of AttackForge.

AttackForge Core is aimed at bringing the sophisticated workflows and features of its older sibling - AttackForge Enterprise - into an affordable software-as-a-service platform for consultancies and medium-sized enterprises. It provides workflow enablement to organisations running pentesting programs or delivering pentesting services, reducing effort and increasing quality throughout the entire pentest project lifecycle.

AttackForge Core helps consultancies with:

Client portal for direct customer collaboration

Service catalogue to speed up scoping process

Workflows to manage customers and projects

Integrated custom reports in own corporate styles

Centralized libraries to speed up reporting

Collaboration within security teams

Automations and Integrations to do more with less

Other value-add features to retain existing and attract new customers

AttackForge Core supports medium-sized enterprises with:

Tracking and analyzing their pentesting program and vulnerabilities

On-demand reports for all stakeholders

Secure workspace for project data

Standardized methodologies for consistent test cycles

Centralized vulnerability language across organization

Scheduling and resource management

Unified workflows for security, engineering and business teams - internal or external

"The current state of pentesting is challenging for everyone involved - regardless of which side you are on. The frequency of pentests is rapidly increasing whilst test windows are getting shorter - applying direct pressure on teams to do more with less" said Fil Filiposki, Co-Founder at AttackForge.

"We're excited to help security teams address these challenges with the introduction of AttackForge Core, and to provide an affordable tool that meets the demands of modern pentesting programs and pentest-as-a-service operations."

AttackForge Core is available as a white-labelled, single-tenant solution and can be deployed within days in any designated Microsoft Azure region globally.

About AttackForge

AttackForge Pty Ltd is the leading provider of penetration testing management and collaboration solutions, pioneering the world's first full lifecycle pentest management platform. The company's Enterprise product is trusted across all industries and verticals - in government, healthcare, banking, oil & energy, telecommunications, and other regulated industries. AttackForge's vision is to create trusted and rigorous industry-standard tools for managing pentesting projects & workflows. The current family of products include AttackForge.com (for individuals); AttackForge Core (for small teams); and AttackForge Enterprise (for large teams). Visit attackforge.com

