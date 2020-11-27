Attack Your Expenses, New Practical Financial Advice Book, Reveals Secret To Saving Money By Spending Less

COLCHESTER, England, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Author Scott McDowell has released Attack Your Expenses , his guide to personal finances. He has long been interested in creative ways of living and saving money. The timely release of Attack Your Expenses during 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic provides valuable insight and information to help those who have found themselves in an economic dilemma—whether for the first time or in an ongoing cycle of wanting to free themselves of feeling powerless over their debts and financial frustrations.

Attack Your Expenses is a book about financial opportunities and choices. Money troubles and the burdens of recurring overhead payments put an extreme amount of pressure on an individual or family. Money is the number one issue cited when filing for divorce. As we are now presented with the issues imposed upon us by the coronavirus, economic shutdowns, unemployment and underemployment and commerce as a whole, people are faced with difficult choices.

McDowell said, "I ask you which expenses you can cut down on? Where can you be more frugal. Do you really need something versus wanting it? Can downsizing be the answer to eliminating overpowering financial stress. This book should give you an idea of some of the questions and answers provided to those looking for a roadmap and/or steps to taking charge of what really matters: peace of mind."

McDowell focuses on the premise of "Spinning Plates," and how one can keep them from spinning out of control. He discusses destroying debt, saving money, capital allocation and money creation itself. These ideas are the basis from which the author guides reducing financial burdens and instead giving the reader power over their finances.

