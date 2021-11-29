ATSG To Webcast Investor Presentation At The Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10 a.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATSG) today announced that it will make a webcast presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. Central time.

ATSG's Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer, Quint Turner, chief financial officer, and Matt Fedders, vice president and controller, will discuss the company's business model and its strategy as the leading source of leased freighter aircraft, including Boeing 767s it leases to Amazon, DHL, UPS and others, as well as its dedicated passenger transport services for the U.S. Department of Defense and other customers. They also will review ATSG's financial position, including expanding cash flows from its growing portfolio of leased freighter aircraft, and its strong balance sheet.

ATSG will offer a live audio webcast of a "fireside chat" discussion led by Stephens analyst Jack Atkins, plus an updated investor slide presentation, via a link on its website, www.atsginc.com. The link will be available on the Investors page of the site, under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available via the same site for 30 days.

