ATSG Holds Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Stockholders of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) meeting yesterday on a virtual-only basis have re-elected ten directors to the Board of Directors.

During the meeting, stockholders also:

Ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for fiscal year 2021;

Approved on an advisory basis the compensation of the Company's named executive officers for 2020.

Rejected a stockholder proposal related to the right to act by written consent.

Directors of the Company re-elected to one-year terms on the Board were Richard M. Baudouin, Phyllis J. Campbell, Richard F. Corrado, Joseph C. Hete, Raymond E. Johns, Jr., Laura J. Peterson, Randy D. Rademacher, J. Christopher Teets, Jeffrey J. Vorholt, and Paul S. Williams.

An audio replay of the meeting will be available to stockholders after Friday, May 28 at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ATSG2021. ATSG will file a complete report of the results of the meeting in a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ATSG

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

