ATRIO Health Plans Announces Wendy Edwards As President And CEO

SALEM, Ore., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 20th of 2020, healthcare executive Wendy Edwards was promoted to CEO for the Oregon-based Medical Advantage health plan provider, ATRIO Health Plans.

In this role, Edwards will continue her responsibility for ATRIO's day-to-day operations and regulatory oversight, and work directly with the company's board of directors. Above all else, she will ensure that the quality and reliability that has become near-synonymous with the ATRIO name since its founding in 2004 continues to characterize its services and customer experience.

With over two decades of industry experience and knowledge, Wendy is positioned to support future growth for ATRIO. She began her work with the company in 2014, serving as ATRIO's Chief Compliance Officer. Wendy progressed through several leadership titles, transitioning from Executive Vice President to President in 2018 and, now the added CEO title. Edwards' most recent promotion recognizes all that she has done to establish ATRIO Health Plans as the leading Medicare Advantage plan provider in Oregon.

"ATRIO has built a tremendous amount of trust among members and providers over the last decade and a half," Edwards said. "As CEO, I look forward to upholding that trust and ensuring that our products and services continue to meet and exceed those expectations."

Over the past six years, Edwards has collaborated with the other members of ATRIO's core executive team to craft and deliver Medicare Advantage plans that provide top-tier coverage and reimbursement options to patients and providers, respectively. Under her guidance and with the team's collective business savvy, the company has grown into one of the foremost health plan providers in Oregon.

In the coming year, Edwards aims to further cement ATRIO's local reputation for providing high-quality Medicare Advantage plans and uphold the company as a major player in the Oregon market.

About ATRIO Health Plans ATRIO Health Plans , Inc. is a Medicare Advantage (MA) plan that offers Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) options as well as a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Special Needs Plans for Dual Eligibles. ATRIO was established by Oregon physicians in 2004 and has since grown to serve thousands of members in Douglas, Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Marion, and Polk counties.

