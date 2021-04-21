Atria Continues Pursuit Of Transforming Senior Living With Technology

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Senior Living has announced the appointment of technology executive Chris Nall as incoming Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Atria also announced that current Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Ali Sareea has been named Executive Vice President and CTO for Glennis Solutions, Atria's new subsidiary that offers a full suite of software as a service (Saas) technology solutions and software platforms to help senior living providers and operators improve their resident care and business management.

As Atria's CTO, Nall will be the top executive client interface from Atria with Glennis Solutions and will also lead efforts to deploy new technology to continuously improve efficiency and management of Atria's communities. Nall's responsibilities will focus on helping further accelerate tech innovation to improve the quality of life for Atria's residents. He will lead the company's further advancement into senior living tech leadership through initiatives like smart apartment automation, hospitality and culinary software, emergency call technology, call center support, and telehealth among other innovation efforts.

A Louisville native, Nall most recently served as Senior Director of Corporate Platforms, Digital Engineering, Digital Services and Operations for Papa John's International. Prior to 2018, Nall directed enterprise resource planning and applications and tech process improvement efforts in finance, sales operations, risk and compliance in a 14-year career for companies including General Electric and HD Supply in Atlanta, Louisville, Orlando, Wilmington, North Carolina, and Brussels, Belgium.

Atria has pioneered numerous senior living technology advances, including harnessing its tech capabilities to create Glennis Solutions. Most recently, under Sareea's leadership, Atria's innovations include the creation of Atria Mobile, a smartphone app that helps connect residents, families and staff in aspects ranging from monitoring of residents' vitals to community activities and dining menus.

"We see continuous technology innovation as a key differentiator in providing the best living experience for older people, and as a way to make us better in everything we do," said John Moore, Chairman and CEO of Atria. "To succeed in the future, we need to focus on helping residents navigate things like remotely turning on and off lights or raising and lowering window shades, while also embracing technology to improve the delivery of care, hospitality and overall support. We're excited to bring Chris on board, and we feel his experience matches exactly what we're looking for to keep leading the industry in technology. Combined with our team at Glennis Solutions, he adds to our already considerable bandwidth in technology innovation."

"Technology for senior living has evolved rapidly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," Nall said. "I am excited to join Atria at this important time, to work with excellent talent, and to continue moving Atria forward in technology innovations and investments. Our goal is to keep leading the industry as we use new technologies to serve our residents, their families, our staff and our business."

Nall is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and a graduate of GE's Advance Information Management Course for top information technology leaders. Atria is also proud to be adding homegrown talent, drawing on the depth of technology leaders who have emerged in Louisville as the city has grown into a national leader for businesses that require sophisticated enterprise and consumer-facing technologies to succeed.

Nall earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louisville and a Master of Business Administration from Bellarmine University. He serves on the University of Louisville's J.B. Speed School of Engineering Industry Advisory Board and is a graduate of Ignite Louisville.

