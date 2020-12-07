ATRI Announces 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee Members
ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.
Mr. Shawn Brown, Vice President of Safety for Cargo Transporters, Inc. was appointed to serve as Chair of the RAC. The 2021-2022 ATRI Research Advisory Committee members are:
Michael AhartVice President of Regulatory AffairsOmnitracs
Ben BanksVice President, OperationsTCW, Inc.
Hayden CardiffCEO and FounderIdelic
Joe DarbyDirector, Safety & Risk Control - Transportation & Logistics PracticeAon
Bob ElkinsSenior Vice President, Industry Vertical OperationsRuan Transportation Management Systems
Gary FalldinVice President of Safety, Security and Driver OnboardingDart Transit
Melanie FeeleyVice President, General Business ManagerK-Limited Carrier, Ltd.
Jim FieldsChief Operating Officer PITT OHIO
Rickey FitzgeraldManager, Freight and Multimodal OperationsFlorida Department of Transportation
Steve GarrishVice President of SafetyCRST, Inc.
Rob HaddockGroup Director, Planning and LogisticsCoca-Cola North America
Kevin LhotakPresidentReliable Transportation Specialists
Mike LudwickChief Administrative OfficerBison Transport
Steve OlsonPresident and Chief Underwriting OfficerGreat West Casualty Company
Clay PorterAttorneyPorter, Rennie, Woodard, Kendall, LLP
Abigail PotterManager, Safety and Occupational Health PolicyAmerican Trucking Associations
Jeremy ReymerFounder and CEODriverReach
Rob RheaSenior Vice President and General CounselFedEx Freight
Marc RogersPresident and CEOUniGroup
Amanda SchuierSenior Vice PresidentQuality Transport
Joe SculleyPresidentMotor Transport Association of Connecticut
Shelly SeatonVice President of Loss PreventionLandstar
Charles SimpsonVice President, Strategic IntelligenceUSXpress
Russ SimpsonAmerica's Road Team Captain Holland
Monique StinsonComputational Transportation ScientistArgonne National Laboratory
Daniel StuddardPrincipal Planner, Transportation Access and Mobility DivisionAtlanta Regional Commission
Chief Jay Thompson Arkansas Highway Police
Randy VernonChief Executive OfficerBig G Express
Doug Voss Arkansas Highway Commission Endowed Chair University of Central Arkansas
Tom WeakleyDirector of OperationsOwner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation
John WhittingtonVice President, Legislative AffairsGrammer Logistics
Shawn YadonChief Executive OfficerCalifornia Trucking Association
"ATRI's RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry's top research needs. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them," said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO.
ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.
