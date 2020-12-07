ATRI Announces 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee Members

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Transportation Research Institute today released the names of those individuals appointed by the ATRI Board of Directors to serve on the 2021-2022 Research Advisory Committee (RAC). Among other activities, ATRI's RAC is responsible for annually identifying the top research priorities for the trucking industry. RAC members represent a diverse cross-section of trucking industry stakeholders including motor carriers, industry suppliers, commercial drivers, shippers, law enforcement, academia and government.

Mr. Shawn Brown, Vice President of Safety for Cargo Transporters, Inc. was appointed to serve as Chair of the RAC. The 2021-2022 ATRI Research Advisory Committee members are:

Michael AhartVice President of Regulatory AffairsOmnitracs

Ben BanksVice President, OperationsTCW, Inc.

Hayden CardiffCEO and FounderIdelic

Joe DarbyDirector, Safety & Risk Control - Transportation & Logistics PracticeAon

Bob ElkinsSenior Vice President, Industry Vertical OperationsRuan Transportation Management Systems

Gary FalldinVice President of Safety, Security and Driver OnboardingDart Transit

Melanie FeeleyVice President, General Business ManagerK-Limited Carrier, Ltd.

Jim FieldsChief Operating Officer PITT OHIO

Rickey FitzgeraldManager, Freight and Multimodal OperationsFlorida Department of Transportation

Steve GarrishVice President of SafetyCRST, Inc.

Rob HaddockGroup Director, Planning and LogisticsCoca-Cola North America

Kevin LhotakPresidentReliable Transportation Specialists

Mike LudwickChief Administrative OfficerBison Transport

Steve OlsonPresident and Chief Underwriting OfficerGreat West Casualty Company

Clay PorterAttorneyPorter, Rennie, Woodard, Kendall, LLP

Abigail PotterManager, Safety and Occupational Health PolicyAmerican Trucking Associations

Jeremy ReymerFounder and CEODriverReach

Rob RheaSenior Vice President and General CounselFedEx Freight

Marc RogersPresident and CEOUniGroup

Amanda SchuierSenior Vice PresidentQuality Transport

Joe SculleyPresidentMotor Transport Association of Connecticut

Shelly SeatonVice President of Loss PreventionLandstar

Charles SimpsonVice President, Strategic IntelligenceUSXpress

Russ SimpsonAmerica's Road Team Captain Holland

Monique StinsonComputational Transportation ScientistArgonne National Laboratory

Daniel StuddardPrincipal Planner, Transportation Access and Mobility DivisionAtlanta Regional Commission

Chief Jay Thompson Arkansas Highway Police

Randy VernonChief Executive OfficerBig G Express

Doug Voss Arkansas Highway Commission Endowed Chair University of Central Arkansas

Tom WeakleyDirector of OperationsOwner-Operator Independent Drivers Association Foundation

John WhittingtonVice President, Legislative AffairsGrammer Logistics

Shawn YadonChief Executive OfficerCalifornia Trucking Association

"ATRI's RAC members serve a critical role in identifying and prioritizing the trucking industry's top research needs. We congratulate all those appointed by the ATRI Board to serve in this important role and look forward to working with them," said Rebecca Brewster, ATRI President and COO.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization. It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atri-announces-2021-2022-research-advisory-committee-members-301187656.html

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute