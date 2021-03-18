Atradius Spotlights Regional Trade Agreements In Live Virtual Event

A panel of thought leaders will explore possible solutions for businesses affected by tariffs or hidden trade barriers.

BALTIMORE, Md., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- March 18, 2021 - The global pandemic has presented a stark reminder to businesses worldwide of how political decisions impact cash flow.

Global trade credit insurer Atradius will present "How Trade Relationships and Tariffs Are Affecting Trade Worldwide," a live virtual webinar to educate business leaders on the current and emerging political risks and how businesses can overcome the problems presented by tariffs and other political barriers.

The leading credit insurer will be joined by a panel of experts and thought leaders to explore where the opportunities lie for export businesses, and will discuss questions such as:

Can exporters feel hopeful about the coming months?

Will tariffs continue to affect trade worldwide, or will the global agenda feature a phasing out of such trade restrictions and costs?

Will the center of global trade shift further toward Asia and how may businesses outside of APAC maximize opportunities in this market?

This webinar is the second in Atradius' four-part series, From crisis to opportunity: What's the future of trade?

"This webinar provides an excellent opportunity to learn more about issues such as what U.S. and China relations may look like under President Biden, how European trade will evolve post-Brexit and how businesses may negotiate tariffs and take advantage of regional trade agreements throughout the world," said Christine Gerryn, Director of Group Communication & Commercial Development at Atradius.

Daisy McAndrew (former economics editor and chief political correspondent for ITV News) will serve as moderator. The expert panel will also feature Dr. John Hulsman (president and managing partner of John C. Hulsman Enterprises, a leading global political risk consultancy), Lesley Batchelor (head of Export Boot Camps, which teaches business owners and managers to optimize international trade) and Gordon Cessford (regional director for Atradius in North America).

Details of the event:

Title: How trade relationships and tariffs are affecting trade worldwideDate: Thursday, 25 March 2021Time: 11:00 EDT Baltimore / 16:00 CET AmsterdamDuration: 45 minutes panel discussion, followed by 15 minutes live Q&A

To register for the event, please visit: https://atradius.us/virtual-event-series/from-crisis-to-opportunity-event2.html

A recording of the panel event and a whitepaper will be made available following the broadcast.

About AtradiusAtradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bonding and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://atradius.us

