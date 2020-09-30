ATP Flight School Builds Advanced Flight Training Center In Dallas For The Development Of Future Airline Pilots

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction is underway on ATP Flight School's advanced flight training center at the Arlington Municipal Airport in Arlington, TX. Specially designed for airline pilot development, the facility will increase ATP's current operations at the airport and expand training capacity to meet projected airline pilot demand.

ATP has a 30-year track record operating in the Dallas area, placing more pilots with American Airlines and Envoy Air than any other major or regional airline. With operations established at Addison, Bedford, McKinney, and a current facility at Arlington, construction of the new advanced training center represents a substantial investment in Dallas-Fort Worth-area students and meeting future demand for qualified airline pilots.

Every aspect of the new 13,875 square foot training center is optimized to efficiently and effectively deliver professional pilot training through ATP's Airline Career Pilot Program. Ample classroom and dedicated briefing space allow students to safely train in person, with a proven airline-oriented curriculum delivered by ATP's nationally awarded instructors. Adjoining the facility will be a new 12,000 square foot maintenance center to ensure students stay on track with unparalleled access to reliable, dispatch-ready aircraft.

Complementing flight operations at the Arlington training center, students attend nearby ATP JETS. Located just outside the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, students complete their training with actual full-motion Airbus or Boeing simulator experience in an FAA-approved 14 CFR part 142 airline training program.

"The projected demand for airline pilots caused by mandatory retirements over the next 10 years outstrips the training industry's current capabilities," said Michael Arnold, director of marketing, ATP Flight School. "Investing in new facilities will ensure a stable pipeline of qualified pilots to meet demand and is essential to providing students with the resources, opportunity, and competitive qualifications they need for career success."

As construction continues, ATP is accepting the delivery of new Cessna and Piper airplanes. Joining a fleet of over 410 aircraft, each new technologically advanced aircraft will equip students with the latest glass cockpit Garmin G1000 NXi avionics. Dedicated ramp space at Arlington will serve as home to many of the new aircraft. Others will support ATP's new training centers opening in Cincinnati, OH; Indianapolis, IN; and Oklahoma City, OK.

Airline Career Pilot Program classes start each Monday at the current Arlington location, with the new flight training center's opening expected in 2021.

Construction of ATP Flight School's Advanced Flight Training Center in Arlington, TX

ATP Flight School's Proposed Advanced Flight Training Center in Arlington, TX

