ATP Flight School Breaks Ground On New Pilot Training Center In Ft. Myers, Florida

With a post-pandemic airline pilot shortage expected, the new 19,000-square-foot building will increase ATP's capacity to train the next generation of pilots

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATP Flight School breaks ground and begins construction on a new pilot training center at Page Field (FMY) in Ft. Myers, Florida. With a post-pandemic airline pilot shortage expected, the new 19,000-square-foot building will increase ATP's capacity to train the next generation of pilots.

With 9,000 square feet of classroom, briefing, and simulator space, ATP will exclusively use the facility to train aspiring pilots in the Airline Career Pilot Program. Starting with zero experience, students are on the fastest track to careers as airline pilots, graduating in just nine months. Adjacent to the training center will be a 10,000-square-foot maintenance center dedicated to expertly inspecting and maintaining ATP's training feet.

ATP already operates at Ft. Myers Page Field and has been taking delivery of factory-new Piper Archers. Twenty-five of these Garmin G1000 NXi-equipped aircraft are being delivered throughout 2021, as ATP increases training capacity across the nation.

With future pilot retirements outpacing the training industry's capabilities, ATP has expanded access to airline pilot training throughout Florida. In addition to Ft. Myers, Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Stuart, and Tampa locations, this spring, ATP opened training centers in Sarasota, Lakeland, and Boca Raton.

"A shortage of 12,000 pilots is expected by 2023, according to analysis by Oliver Wyman, and pilots training now will be well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity," said Michael Arnold, director of marketing, ATP Flight School. "ATP's new facility will provide aspiring pilots in Ft. Myers with the very best training and resources so that they can get to the airlines first and establish their careers as fast as possible."

Airline Career Pilot Program class dates begin each Monday at ATP's existing Ft. Myers location, with construction on the new training center scheduled to be completed in January 2022.

