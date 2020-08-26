Atossa Therapeutics To Present At The LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference On September 4, 2020

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, today announces that Dr. Steven Quay, Atossa's President and Chief Executive Officer, will give a virtual corporate presentation at the LD Micro 500 taking place online on Friday September 4, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET followed by a live Q&A session with registered investors and other conference attendees.

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36654

In addition, Dr. Quay will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings from September 1-4, 2020. To schedule a meeting please contact Eric Lahiji at eric@ldmicro.com.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa's products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

