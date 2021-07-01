Atomic Spectroscopy Market To Grow By $ 2.79 Bn In Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The atomic spectroscopy market is poised to grow by USD 2.

The atomic spectroscopy market is poised to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Atomic Spectroscopy Market Analysis Report by Application (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing, Food and beverage testing, Environmental testing, and Others), Geography ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The market is driven by the increased funding by government organizations for environmental testing and product safety. In addition, the rising awareness among end-users towards advanced instruments is anticipated to boost the growth of the atomic spectroscopy market.

Atomic spectroscopy is one of the primary analytical techniques employed to identify the contaminants present in food, water, soil, and air. Many governments across the world are promoting the use of this technology through funding to perform safety and quality inspection testing of end-user products and the environment. For instance, in 2018, the EPA funded about USD 5.9 million to the Water Research Foundation and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in the US for the determination of lead exposure in potable water. Such increased funding programs by governments worldwide are driving the growth of the global atomic spectroscopy market.

Major Five Atomic Spectroscopy Companies:

Agilent Technologies Inc.The company offers various atomic spectroscopy such as atomic absorption spectrophotometry, microwave plasma atomic emission spectroscopy, and inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectroscopy.

Aurora Biomed Inc.The company offers TRACE atomic absorption spectrophotometry with three different models such as TRACE AI1200, TRACE AI1200P, and TRACE 1800.

Bruker Corp.The company offers atomic spectrometers with techniques of atomic force microscopy and Raman microscopy.

GBC Scientific EquipmentThe company offers a range of atomic spectroscopy such as superlative SavantAA series, offering fully automated multi-element capabilities for flame, hydride, and furnace with D2 background correction.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.The company offers atomic spectroscopy such as Polarized Zeeman Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer ZA3000 Series.

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology testing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage testing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Environmental testing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

