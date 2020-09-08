ATN To Offer Hotstar's World-Class Content At A Special Promotional Rate To Its Subscribers Across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce its collaboration with the streaming platform Hotstar to...

ATN subscribers now have access to all of Hotstar's content at C$44.99 via the promo code ATN. The offer will also be promoted across television channels of ATN.

Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN, said, "We have had a long successful association with the Star network and are delighted to now be associated with Hotstar, the most prestigious name in Indian Entertainment and Sports around the world. We are confident that Hotstar will be a trailblazer across Canada."

"ATN has long been synonymous with Indian entertainment in Canada, and Hotstar is pleased to collaborate with it to provide ATN subscribers a rich content slate of engrossing entertainment that includes genre-leading tent poles from the best of cricket, Star Plus dramas, Hotstar Specials, movies including seven brand new titles, and much more," said a Hotstar spokesperson.

Hotstar is the premium streaming platform for Indian dramas, movies and live sports. In international markets including the US, Canada and the UK, Hotstar has quickly become the go-to-streaming service for the South Asian diaspora. It offers the best of Indian entertainment, latest blockbuster movies, regional entertainment, exclusive Hotstar Specials shows in 8 Indian languages, LIVE news, unlimited LIVE sports, and much more.

Some of the new and upcoming attractions on Hotstar include the much-awaited Dream 11 IPL 2020 and Hotstar Premiere Nights.

Dream 11 IPL 2020 will provide cricket fans in Canada a reason to rejoice. Hotstar will stream Dream 11 IPL 2020 LIVE from the UAE from September 19th to November 10th, 2020.

Hotstar Premiere Nights will enable Bollywood fans to watch the premieres of seven of the most-awaited movies of 2020. These feature India's most loved actors including Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb; Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India ; the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara ; Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2; Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull; Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Khemu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International LimitedATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada.

For more information on ATN please visit www.asiantelevision.com.

About HotstarHotstar, the premium streaming platform for Indian dramas, movies and live sports, is available in the US, Canada and the UK. The streaming service offers a bouquet of rich and diverse content encompassing the latest movies, popular TV shows, documentaries, live news and live sports. By delivering premium, on-demand content across devices and in multiple languages, Hotstar ensures that South Asians across the world are never too far from their favourite entertainment.

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited