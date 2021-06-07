ATLIS Motor Vehicles Expands Its Board Of Directors

MESA, Ariz., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLIS Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility company that is developing a 500-mile electric work truck, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, and charging ecosystem, announced today the addition of Britt E. Ide to the company's board of directors. Ide is the first independent director to join the board currently comprised of ATLIS founder and CEO, Mark Hanchett, and ATLIS president, Annie Pratt.

Ide has nearly 30 years of experience as an engineer, lawyer, and business leader and has worked on all sides of energy issues. She is currently the CEO of Ide Energy & Strategy, a consulting firm she launched in 2011 that is focused on energy and sustainability. The firm helps businesses, leaders, and boards develop, analyze, and communicate strategic Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) efforts; connects people and ideas across energy organizations, perspectives, and geographies; and strategizes collaboratively to create climate solutions.

Over the years, Ide has worked with associations such as the American Gas Association, Electric Power Research Institute, Edison Electric Institute, Northwest Public Power Association; corporations such as Boise Cascade and Albertsons; and supported utilities such as PacifiCorp, Idaho Power, LA Department of Water & Power, and Columbia Gas. She also has experience working with non-governmental organizations, renewable developers, natural resource and mining companies, regulators and national energy laboratories.

"As we develop an electric truck, batteries, and charging ecosystem, it is critical to have a variety of expertise on our Board," said Annie Pratt. "Britt's knowledge and perspective on utilities, the renewable energy industry and experience collaborating with the public, private and NGO sectors will help ATLIS continue to formulate and execute a business strategy that will help revolutionize the mobility industry."

Ide received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Ohio State University and earned a master's degree in environmental engineering from Montana State University. She also received a certificate in mediation and negotiation from Harvard University and a juris doctor degree from the University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law.

She is a women in clean energy ambassador for the U.S. Department of Energy and in 2019, Ide was named one of the most influential corporate directors by WomenInc.

Ide is currently a board member of NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE), an electric and gas utility, and is on the advisory board of 3Degrees, a BCorp that helps companies meet their climate goals. She is also a board director for nonprofits such as the Energy Policy Institute and Hotrock Energy Research Organization.

About ATLIS Motor VehiclesATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing proprietary battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. All ATLIS technology is being designed, developed, and produced in Mesa, Arizona. More information is available on the ATLIS website at www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

