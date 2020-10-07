ATLATL Software Only 5x Named Leader By G2 For Visual Configuration

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATLATL Software , a 3D product visualization, configuration, and augmented reality commerce provider, is thrilled to announce being named a Leader in the G2 Visual Configuration Category for the fifth consecutive report.

Visual Configuration is continuing to grow as a category, responding to shifts in consumer demands and the increasing challenges of a global pandemic's effect on commerce. To solve these challenges, Visual Product Configurations show buyers visualizations of selected features to allow for seamless product experiences for both B2B and B2C companies. These visualizations can also be embedded in e-commerce stores to empower customers to experience products before investing in them.

The G2 Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Visual Configuration category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Companies are ranked based on user feedback, customer satisfaction and market presence. ATLATL comes in with a large Market Presence and high customer satisfaction score among others in the category. ATLATL was also ranked #1 for Easiest Administration for the Fall 2020 Report.

"We've been incredibly honored and appreciative to be recognized as the only 5-time leader of the Visual Configuration category. As we've seen during the recent pandemic, a website's ability to be your best salesperson is critical to maximizing operational stability and effectiveness. We're happy to help companies realize the power of their own websites and begin their Visual Buyer's Journey" Chris Beaudin, Director of Marketing, ATLATL

"Companies have been forced to look to visual configuration as a digital necessity in the moments of commerce monetization. This increased focal point informs the way a business sets itself up for success. Why shouldn't brand product expression be where companies strive hardest to innovate? It is a privilege to serve the expanding category and we are honored to be recognized by the community." Justin Scott, CEO of ATLATL

ATLATL's Visual platform empowers their customers to sell faster, more accurately, and provide an unmatched buying experience. With the power of Visualization, ATLATL has been able to create new streams of revenue for their customers.

About ATLATL

ATLAT's Visual platform transforms the way consumers buy with 3D product visualization and visual configuration. With ATLATL, consumers are able to digitally experience the product before purchasing, providing an immersive experience for customers on your website. Complete with the ability to preview purchases in augmented reality, ATLATL simply is the best way to buy online.

