Atlas World Sports Is Betting Big On 2021 And Beyond

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas World Sports is so confident that sports is back bigger than ever in 2021, they bet their business on it.

"Like all sports fans, we have massive FOMO when it comes to betting on our teams." - Robert Kraft, Atlas World Sports

The company will release its Atlas World Sports app at the end of August '21 - ONLY 5 weeks away! It will be in the iOS and Android App stores just in time to provide NFL, and all sports fans, league scores, stats on teams/players, news, and will eventually provide subscribers personalized AI. All users will soon "Bet Better" with Atlas World Sports in hand!

"We built this app because we're sports fans. Like all sports fans, we have massive FOMO when it comes to our favorite teams and betting," says Atlas World Sports Founder Robert Kraft. "If there's a betting site where the Packers are favored by 3 and another site where they're only favored by 2.5, as a sports bettor, having that knowledge makes all the difference before placing my bet."

Atlas World Sports works similarly to a travel app. Robert Kraft says, "Think of Atlas World Sports like using Trivago, Expedia, or Priceline to find the most advantageous flights for your airline, time and price preferences. We now will deliver that same technology for all the sportsbook choices a bettor must sort through based on their personalized filters." The app will provide bettors direct access to the best online sportsbooks for placing their bet with sportsbooks like FanDuel, DraftKings, PointsBet, William Hill/Caesars, BetRivers, BetMGM, Barstool, WynnBet, etc.

Atlas is currently a member in the largest Sports Technology Accelerator in the world from Tel Aviv, Israel known as Hype Global Virtual Accelerator 2.0. Over 1400 companies applied to be a part of the accelerator with 50 companies chosen to participate. https://prn.to/3f4O4u9

Atlas is on pace to finish its SEED Round soon. Robert Kraft is available for interviews or investor inquiries regarding Atlas World Sports. To schedule an interview, contact Chad Gavery at chad@atlasworldsports.com.

About Atlas World Sports: Atlas World Sports is a company built for sports fans, by sports fans. We built Atlas to take sports FOMO out of your life by providing you access to your favorite sports, teams, players, and online sportsbooks from the comfort of your phone. Learn more at https://atlasworldsports.com/.

Contact: Chad Gavery Email: chad@atlasworldsports.com Date: July 27, 2021

