Atlas Technical Consultants To Present At The D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that Joe Boyer, CEO, and David Quinn, CFO, will present at the D.A. Davidson 19 th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://www.oneatlas.com . A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event. Prior to Atlas' attendance at this conference, the company will post a copy of the presentation it intends to use in the Investors section of the Company's website.

About Atlas Technical ConsultantsHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,200+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com .

