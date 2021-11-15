Atlas Technical Consultants Awarded $15 Million Design Quality Assurance Services Contract For The I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) Design Build Program In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) ("Atlas" or the "Company"), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it was selected for a $15 million contract to provide design quality assurance for the I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) project. The $1.5 billion Design Build contract was awarded to the Alamo NEX Construction (joint venture of Ferrovial & Webber) as the best value proposer, with Atlas as a major participant. The project will develop, design, construct, and maintain the I-35 NEX from I-410 South to FM 1103 in Bexar, Guadalupe, and Comal counties.

I-35 is a major gateway in San Antonio area and is one of the most congested roads in Texas. The I-35 NEX program will improve safety and mobility, reduce congestion, and accommodate the future traffic demands from the growth of the third most populous city in Texas. The proposed improvements will include elevated managed lanes between the existing main lanes and frontage roads, additional connector bridges, construction of general-purpose lanes, revisions to ramps and frontage roads, improving interchanges, and other highway improvements such as drainage, utilities, and signs.

Under this contract, Atlas will provide design review of infrastructure assets to assure compliance with the design build contract and TxDOT codes and specifications.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Alamo NEX Construction (ANC) team and to work with TxDOT to improve mobility and provide congestion relief on this section of the I-35 corridor," said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. "Our long-standing relationship with TxDOT demonstrates their trust in our expertise to deliver a major infrastructure program that will play a pivotal role in the growth of the area."

Atlas and partner Alamo NEX Construction have extensive experience with TxDOT Design-Build Projects. Atlas' strong geographic presence and expertise has led to them participating in 22 of the 25 TxDOT Design-Build Projects.

The Alamo NEX Construction team includes Ferrovial Construction U.S. and Webber as equity members, with other participants including T.Y. Lin International, CONSOR Engineers LLC, OTHON Inc., Atlas (PaveTex Engineering LLC), CSJ Engineering Associates LLC, and Terracon Consultants Inc.

Atlas is committed to maintaining a strong safety culture and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter their facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

