Atlas Real Estate Honored With Two Best Of Colorado Awards And As A Best Place To Work

DENVER, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full-service real estate company specializing in investment brokerage, property management and institutional acquisitions, has been honored by ColoradoBiz Magazine as the Best of Colorado in the Property Management and Residential Real Estate categories. Atlas has also been named one of the Denver Business Journal's Best Places to Work.

For the fifth consecutive year, Atlas was named the Best Property Management Company in ColoradoBiz Magazine's Best of Colorado Business Choice Awards. Atlas was also recognized as the Best Real Estate Company for the second consecutive year. Each year, readers of the magazine vote on their favorite Colorado businesses, and Atlas is proud to consistently be recognized by the Colorado community for their outstanding contributions to the booming Colorado real estate market.

"One of our values is to cultivate community in both the workplace and the cities where we live and work," said Tony Julianelle, CEO of Atlas Real Estate. "It is humbling for our company to continue to be recognized by the communities we serve."

The Denver Business Journal named Atlas a Best Place to Work in the Denver metropolitan area. This recognition was determined by survey responses given to employees at each nominated company that measured key aspects of company culture including compensation and trust in leadership. Atlas ranked fifth on a list of 65 companies chosen as a top workplace and will be honored for this recognition at a virtual awards ceremony on June 24 th.

"Atlas is a heart and soul company," said Julianelle. "The Best Place to Work Award and the engagement survey that accompanies it are important benchmarks that our team uses to ensure we don't lose our soul as we experience rapid growth. This award means a great deal to our team and we are grateful for the continued recognition."

About Atlas Real Estate:Atlas Real Estate is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management and institutional acquisitions. A buy/sell brokerage, Atlas is also a Zillow Offers Partner Agent. Since its inception in 2013, Denver-based Atlas Real Estate has made a commitment to Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate. With offices in eight markets nationwide, Atlas transacts over $1 billion in real estate annually and manages more than 4,500 residential units. Atlas has been recognized by leading media outlets as a one of the Best Places to Work, the Best Property Management Company and a Top Company in Real Estate. To learn more about Atlas, visit www.realatlas.com.

