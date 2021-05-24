Atlas Ocean Voyages Announces $250,000 Luxe-Adventure Sweepstakes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today its momentous $250,000 Luxe-adventure Sweepstakes to inspire consumers and travelers to seek once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the all-inclusive, luxury expedition brand. Consumers can enter for a chance to win one of 10 grand prizes for a Veranda stateroom aboard any Atlas Ocean Voyages' itinerary with included complimentary round-trip air travel. Additionally, entrants have chances to win a first or second prize of $1,000 or $500, respectively, of L'OCCITANE en Provence bath, skin and cosmetic products at each drawing. The value of all the prizes totals up to $250,000 and consumers can enter daily, as often as they wish, and refer friends and share on their social media channels to increase their chances of winning. For more information and rules, and to enter Atlas' $250,000 Luxe-adventure Sweepstakes, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/Sweepstakes.

"Atlas Ocean Voyages brings travelers on once-in-a-lifetime experiences to remote and bucket-list destinations, and we are pleased to offer everyone a chance to win one of our extraordinary journeys through our epic $250,000 Luxe-adventure Sweepstakes," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "As they enter, consumers can learn all about the Atlas' distinctive luxe-adventure experiences and the compelling destinations where we will bring them."

Drawings for the sweepstakes will take place on July 27 and December 17, 2021; March 9, June 17, September 19, and December 17, 2022; and February 27, May 17, August 18, and November 18, 2023. Each grand prize is All Inclusive All The Way for the winner and a guest.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in less-visited, bucket-list destinations. World Navigator fosters a refined and convivial ambience and features the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures incorporated into her state-of-the-art design. At 9,930 GRTs, World Navigator features SeaSpa, the first L'OCCITANE spa at sea, and is Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified. World Navigator will be joined by World Traveller and World Seeker in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer in 2023.

Atlas' signature All Inclusive All The Way provides all guests a complete and seamless experience by including complimentary round-trip air travel, choice of a shore excursion at every port, prepaid gratuities, polar parkas, emergency medical evacuation insurance, premium wine and spirits, international beers and coffees, Wi-Fi, L'OCCITANE bath amenities, and regionally inspired gourmet dining. In every stateroom, guests enjoy binoculars to use on board, en suite coffee, tea and personalized bar service, and butler service in suites.

Atlas welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in the brand's ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" ( www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com/itstime.) To learn more, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

