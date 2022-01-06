Atlas Air Worldwide Purchases Four Boeing 777 Freighters

SEATTLE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Atlas Air Worldwide today announced an order for four 777 Freighters. The order, placed in December, rounds out a record-setting 2021 for Boeing's freighter family including new-production and converted models. Boeing has forecast that the global freighter fleet will grow by 70% in the next 20 years, with freight carriers such as Atlas Air supporting a rapidly expanding global e-commerce business and evolving supply chains.

"We are excited to expand our fleet and service offerings for our existing and prospective customers with these four new 777s. With the best team in the industry as well as our focus on innovation and prudent fleet management, Atlas is serving the evolving needs of the global supply chain and delivering value for our customers," said John W. Dietrich, Atlas Air Worldwide president and CEO.

Boeing's market-leading 777 Freighter is the world's largest, longest-range and most capable twin-engine freighter, with the lowest trip cost and highest reliability of any large freighter. With a range of 4,970 nmi (9,200km), the 777 Freighter can carry a maximum revenue payload of 102 tonnes (224,900 lb), while reducing fuel use and CO2 emissions compared to prior airplanes. This capability and exceptional efficiency translate into significant savings for cargo operators, with fewer stops and associated landing fees.

"We are honored that Atlas Air Worldwide, as a global leader in airfreight, has once again selected to grow with Boeing and our freighter family. These new 777 Freighters provide Atlas with more capacity, fuel efficiency and operational flexibility for its customers," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "As air cargo demand continues to grow, we're confident that the efficiency, capability and flexibility of our freighter family will meet customer needs now and in the future."

Through November, Boeing had surpassed the previous freighter record including 80 orders for new production freighters and more than 80 orders for converted models. The company will announce full-year 2021 orders and deliveries on January 11.

Atlas Air currently has 14 777s and is the world's largest operator of 747 Freighters, with 49 in its fleet. These two models, in particular, are designed to partner seamlessly, enabling operators to transfer tall and outsized cargo loads easily between the two on 3-meter (10-foot) tall pallets. The cargo and passenger carrier also operates a fleet of 767 and 737 airplanes.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact Joe LoefflerBoeing Communications425-306-2145 Joseph.o.loeffler@boeing.com

Jessica KowalBoeing Media Relations206-660-6849 jessica.m.kowal@boeing.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-air-worldwide-purchases-four-boeing-777-freighters-301455224.html

SOURCE Boeing