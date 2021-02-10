Atlantic Financial FCU To Upgrade Its Member Experience

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10,000-member Atlantic Financial Federal Credit Union, based in Hunt Valley, Md., had been on its current digital banking product for more than a decade and it was beginning to show its age. According to Matt Piazza, the credit union's President/CEO, it was clearly time for a change.

"We were looking for a technology partner that could provide a digital banking upgrade to allow us to meet our members' changing expectations and ensure it supported our commitment to deliver an exceptional member experience. Additionally, we wanted a strong digital partner, but one where we wouldn't be a little fish in a big digital pond," said Piazza. "We wanted a partner that could provide an enhanced user experience that our members are expecting in the rapidly changing digital world. A partner that is nimble and forward-thinking, with a platform that was secure, yet adaptable to support a faster evolution. Atlantic Financial will go live on the nFinia platform early this year."

According to Piazza, a cultural fit was just as important to the selection as great technology.

"Tyfone has a very authentic culture and it carries over to their customers," Piazza added. "It's very refreshing. Every interaction we have with the Tyfone team reaffirms that we made the right decision."

"Technology is the great equalizer among financial institutions," said Dr. Siva Narendra, Tyfone's CEO. "We look forward to helping Atlantic Financial go head-to-head with much larger institutions. We're humbled by the positive references our clients continue to provide and are excited about Atlantic Financial joining the Tyfone family."

About Tyfone Inc.Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

