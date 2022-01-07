Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Announces 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

ATLANTA, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACBI) announces today that it will release fourth quarter financial results on Monday, January 24, 2022, after the market closes.

About Atlantic CapitalAtlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $4.2 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Investor Relations:Patrick T. OakesExecutive Vice PresidentChief Financial OfficerEmail: Patrick.oakes@atlcapbank.comPhone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:Ashley C. CarsonExecutive Vice PresidentBusiness and Not-for-Profit Banking, Corporate and Community AffairsEmail: Ashley.carson@atlcapbank.comPhone: 404.995.6050