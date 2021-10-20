Atlantic Broadband Drives Massive Growth With A 10G Intelligent Access EDGE XGS Network And Wins The 2021 Calix Innovations In Network Engineering Award

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report today announced Atlantic Broadband—the eighth-largest cable operator in the U.S.—captured the 2021 Innovations in Network Engineering Award, presented by Calix at its ConneXions conference in Las Vegas. The Massachusetts-based broadband service provider (BSP) was recognized as one of the first large cable operators to successfully upgrade in scale from a coaxial-cable plant to a software defined 10G XGS-PON fiber network. The upgrade enabled Atlantic Broadband to increase new subscriber daily turnups, dramatically reduce operational costs, and offer high-speed broadband tiers to its subscribers to grow profitability. Atlantic Broadband leveraged Calix Intelligent Access EDGE, including the AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node and AXOS DPx software connector, to deploy the lowest possible cost-per-bit-per-mile network. Thanks to the flexibility of the Intelligent Access EDGE platform, Atlantic Broadband significantly reduced back-office integration effort while maintaining its existing DOCSIS infrastructure to minimize both operating and capital expenditure.

Atlantic Broadband is a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) and provides its residential and business customers with internet, TV, and phone services. The broadband service provider—which serves over 1.6 million subscribers in 12 states—is working to extend fiber services to all its markets with the Intelligent Access EDGE platform. Replacing coaxial-cable with a software defined 10G XGS-PON fiber network is enabling Atlantic Broadband to offer its subscribers a new generation of high-speed services that support bandwidth-hungry applications such as online gaming, and video streaming and conferencing.

A Calix customer since 2018, Atlantic Broadband has:

Deployed a fiber-based 10G XGS-PON overlay network in record time. The Calix AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node simplifies the upgrade path to 10G XGS-PON—as individual PON modules are upgraded without impacting neighboring services.

The Calix AXOS E3-2 Intelligent PON Node simplifies the upgrade path to 10G XGS-PON—as individual PON modules are upgraded without impacting neighboring services. Significantly reduced back-office integration costs. Cable operators have traditionally faced significant time and expense associated with deploying middleware between their DOCSIS environment and PON platforms. The AXOS DPx software connector enables cable operators to quickly introduce high-speed broadband services to subscribers without middleware—and with only minimal disruptions to existing business processes.

Cable operators have traditionally faced significant time and expense associated with deploying middleware between their DOCSIS environment and PON platforms. The AXOS DPx software connector enables cable operators to quickly introduce high-speed broadband services to subscribers without middleware—and with only minimal disruptions to existing business processes. Rapidly turned up subscribers.The AXOS DPx software connector automates delivery of Gigabit and 10 Gigabit Ethernet high speed data, RF video, IPTV video, and packet cable voice over IP services without changing back-office integration or operational procedures.

"Calix Intelligent Access Edge XGS-PON has allowed us to launch product innovations and speed enhancements that will meet customer needs for best-in-class connectivity," said Jeremy McMasters, director of engineering at Atlantic Broadband. "Calix ensured seamless back-office integration when we transitioned from coaxial-cable plant to an all-fiber network. This move saved us hundreds of thousands of dollars in integration costs and enabled us to quickly go to market. We have increased our daily subscriber turnups and are now offering high-speed symmetric services across our footprint over a high-bandwidth, future proof network."

"We're excited to recognize Atlantic Broadband for its innovations in network engineering," said Michel Langlois, CTO at Calix. "The success of Atlantic Broadband shows what is possible when cable operators leverage Intelligent Access EDGE to upgrade coaxial-cable plants to a future proof 10G capable network. They are a true trendsetter, and they are showing the way for all BSPs who want to bring the most advance services to their subscribers and markets. Taking the leap from legacy network technology to a truly next generation of infrastructure can be a daunting task. We are proud to help Atlantic Broadband make the seamless transition to fiber and deliver the high-speed symmetric services required to meet the needs of subscribers today and tomorrow."

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

