Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp Announces Separate Trading Of Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing October 15, 2020

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (the "Company") announced that commencing October 15, 2020 holders of units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 25,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbols "ASAQ" and "ASAQ WS", respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol "ASAQ.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of units and only whole warrants will trade.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

