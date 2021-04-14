Atlanta Beauty Icon, Bob Steele Salon, Inc., Acquires New Salon Brand, Names Two New Atlanta General Managers

ATLANTA, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic Atlanta beauty salon Bob Steele Salon, Inc. is getting its own makeover. Bob Steele Salon, Inc. has been renamed So Chic Salon Brands, Inc. (SCSB). SCSB serves as the umbrella company to all 5 Bob Steele Salon locations in the Atlanta and North Metro Atlanta area and will remain in a strong alliance with global haircare giant, L'Oreal Professional Product Division. Additionally, So Chic Salon Brands, Inc. has acquired market leader, 2-location brand 'W. Daly' in the South Metro Atlanta area of Newnan and Peachtree City. Both locations are an Aveda lifestyle concept. Aveda, divisions of the Estée Lauder conglomerate.

Amanda Hair, owner of SCSB, and Wendy Daly, transitioning owner of W. Daly, have been in discussions since 2017 about the possible acquisition. Common core values, joining forces as two woman-owned businesses and a common language supported by Qnity tools and practices, made this an ideal addition for So Chic Salon Brands, Inc.

"The W. Daly brand is a strong market leader. I fell in love with the brand, much as I did with the Bob Steele Salon brand two decades ago. We'll keep the operations of the brand, while working with our core values to improve as we have with the Bob Steele Salon brand under my leadership for the last 20 years," stated Hair.

While Hair and Daly have had a long-standing industry relationship, Tom Kuhn of Qnity, Inc. made the professional connection and opportunity possible. Qnity, Inc. helps small businesses level up their financial intelligence to make better decisions, improve profits and increase cash flow through training and consulting services.

This marks the 4th acquisition for Hair and the first multi-location acquisition for So Chic Salon Brands, Inc.

With the acquisition, SCSB names two Brand General Manager roles. After serving for 10 years in various management roles, and most recently serving as the District Manager for the same 5 locations, Jennifer Barber will step into the GM role for all Atlanta area Bob Steele Salon locations. Additionally, Sage Daly, daughter of the legacy namesake for the W. Daly Salon Brand and an essential part of the daily operations of the brand, Ms. Daly will now serve as the GM for the two 'W. Daly' locations.

"We are thrilled to have Sage as the Brand General Manager for W. Daly Salons. She is a great asset to the company, has years of experience and grew up in the salon industry. Jennifer has been with Bob Steele Salon for more than 10 years and is a huge attribute to the team ," said Hair.

So Chic Salon Brands, Inc. creates healthy and rewarding work environments for a predominantly female workforce by providing a career focused work environment, health benefits and matching 401K plans, a rarity in the salon industry.

"Providing a robust benefits package allows our workforce to be autonomous in their personal lives; earning an attractive income while doing what they love—giving our teams the ultimate gift, freedom in the workforce," shared Ms. Hair.

Why So Chic? C3HIC is an acronym for their Core Values of Caring, Community, Continuous Improvement, Having Fun, Integrity, and Celebrated - making us So Chic.

