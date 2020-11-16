Atkore International Is Great Place To Work Certified In 2020

Atkore International Group Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced the Company has been designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company.

Atkore International Group Inc. (the "Company") (ATKR) - Get Report, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced the Company has been designated as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. The Great Place to Work organization is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

"We are excited to receive certification as a Great Place to Work, especially in our first year of participation," remarked Bill Waltz, Atkore President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our mission, values and culture have created a workplace that attracts the best talent. This certification helps further validate the value delivered through our focus on developing employees, supporting a diverse and inclusive culture, and driving reward and recognition at all levels of the organization."

Company employees completed the program's signature Trust Index© Survey that covered a variety of workplace quality experiences, including employees' ability to perform their jobs, management credibility, respect and fairness, pride in their work and camaraderie within the organization. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do. Highlights from the Company's survey results include:

89 percent believe people they are treated fairly, regardless of race.

85 percent believe they are given a lot of responsibility.

84 percent believe when you join the Company, you are made to feel welcome.

Mr. Waltz added, "At Atkore, we firmly believe that our employees are our most important asset. By developing a culture that is supportive of their needs, we are able to build an engaged and aligned team committed to achieving the organization's goals."

"We congratulate Atkore on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Atkore International

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,900 employees and 66 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions.

