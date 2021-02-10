Atkore International Group Inc. To Participate At Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference
Atkore International Group Inc. (the "Company") (ATKR) - Get Report, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at Citi's 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 4:20 pm Eastern Time.
A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ( https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until February 17, 2022.
About Atkore International Group Inc.
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.
With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.
To learn more, please visit at www.atkore.com.
