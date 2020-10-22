Atkore International Group Inc. Acquires Queen City Plastics, Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. ("Atkore"), today announced that it has acquired the assets of Queen City Plastics, Inc.

Atkore International Group Inc. ("Atkore"), today announced that it has acquired the assets of Queen City Plastics, Inc., a manufacturer of PVC conduit, elbows and fittings for the electrical market ( www.QueenCityPlastics.com).

"With more than 50 years in the industry, Queen City Plastics has been dedicated to delivering high quality, American made PVC products for electrical customers," commented John Pregenzer, president of Atkore's Electrical business. He added, "This acquisition strengthens Atkore's existing product portfolio and enables us to better serve customers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States."

Queen City Plastics is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, with approximately 60 employees. It will continue operating at its current location. The company offers a wide-ranging line of PVC products, including Schedule 40 and Schedule 80 rigid PVC conduit as well as conduit for encased or direct burial that meet UL, NEMA and ASTM specifications.

Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

