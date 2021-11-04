Atkore Inc. To Present At The Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference

Atkore Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual...

Atkore Inc. (the "Company") (ATKR) - Get Atkore International Group Inc. Report, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:05 am Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ( https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Friday, November 11, 2022.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide as of September 30, 2020, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

