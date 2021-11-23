Atkore Inc. To Participate At The Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference
Atkore Inc. (the "Company") (ATKR) - Get Atkore International Group Inc. Report, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 9 th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern Time.
A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ( https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Friday, December 2, 2022.
To learn more about Atkore Inc., please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/.
About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.
With a global network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005437/en/