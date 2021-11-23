Atkore Inc. To Participate At The Credit Suisse 9th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference

Atkore Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to...

Atkore Inc. (the "Company") (ATKR) - Get Atkore International Group Inc. Report, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 9 th Annual Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ( https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Friday, December 2, 2022.

