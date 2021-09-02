Atkore Inc. To Participate At The 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

Atkore Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the...

Atkore Inc. (the "Company") (ATKR) - Get Atkore International Group Inc. Report, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12:40 pm Eastern Time.

A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ( https://investors.atkore.com/events-and-presentations). A replay of the webcast will be available on the same website until Thursday, September 23, 2021.

To learn more about Atkore Inc. please visit the company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide as of September 30, 2020, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005005/en/