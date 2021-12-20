Atkore Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc.

Atkore Inc. ("Atkore"), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc.

Atkore Inc. ("Atkore"), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries ( www.sascostrut.com).

"With more than 65 years in the industry, Sasco has developed an extensive range of sizes, gauges and multiple combinations of strut channels and fittings," commented Mark Lamps, President of Atkore's Safety & Infrastructure business. He added, "This acquisition complements Atkore's existing product portfolio and enables us to improve the customer experience by providing a broader range of solutions."

Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with approximately 50 employees. It will continue operating at its current location. Terms of the sale are undisclosed.

