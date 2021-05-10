Atkore Announces A Proposed Refinancing Of Existing Senior Secured Term Loan

Atkore Inc. (the "Company") (ATKR) - Get Report, a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced a proposed refinancing of the existing senior secured term loan facility of its subsidiary, Atkore International, Inc. ("AII"), which currently matures in December 2023. The Company intends to replace the existing term loan facility with a new term loan facility of approximately $400 million that matures in 2028. Proceeds of the new term loan facility, together with an expected additional unsecured debt financing by the Company, will be used to fund the repayment of the existing term loan facility, to pay related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes. The Company is also seeking to extend the maturity of AII's existing $325 million asset based credit facility to 2026.

The proposed refinancing transaction is subject to negotiation with lenders and market and other conditions. As such, there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Company will be able to successfully complete the refinancing transaction on the terms described above or at all.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together - a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world. With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

