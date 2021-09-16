Athletico Physical Therapy Opens In Lake Barrington

LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Lake Barrington on Tuesday, September 7 th and is conveniently located in the Market Place in between the Cleaners and Suburban Hearing Services. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturday appointments and doesn't require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/LakeBarrington .

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Lake Barrington clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical Therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I have worked in the Lake Barrington and Barrington area for the past 10 years and have found such joy in making an impact in my community by helping others get back to living pain free," said Melissa Hawkins, PT, DPT, OCS, ATC and Clinic Manager of Athletico Lake Barrington. "I am excited to continuously promote health and wellness within my community by growing a new Athletico clinic in Lake Barrington."

Services available at Athletico Lake Barrington include:

Physical therapy - Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

- Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments - If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.

- If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries - We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

- We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Endurance rehabilitation - Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

- Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. Gymnastics and cheerleading - Our team provides rehabilitation services to gymnasts and cheerleaders of all levels and abilities. Movement assessments can be performed to improve postural awareness, address strength and flexibility deficits, and maximize the function of each athlete.

Additionally, Athletico Lake Barrington:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

No referral or prescription needed to start treatment.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Lake Barrington5069 Shoreline Road Lake Barrington, Illinois, 60010Phone: 224-655-3115 www.athletico.com/LakeBarrington LakeBarrington@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICOAthletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 550 locations throughout thirteen states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

