Athletico Physical Therapy Opens In Grandview

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Grandview on Monday, September 14th and is conveniently located off of South US 71 Highway near McAlister's Deli and T-Mobile. Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Missouri.

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Grandview clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a Physical Therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I am excited for the opportunity to treat in Grandview! This opportunity allows me to reconnect with the city that I grew up in and provide exceptional patient experience at Athletico," said Aaron Meyers, PT, DPT, and Clinic Manager of Athletico Grandview.

To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/Grandview.

Services available at Athletico Grandview include:

Physical therapy - Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.

- Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more. Free assessments - If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.

- If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply. Work injuries - We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

- We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. Endurance rehabilitation - Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.

- Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels. ACL 3P Program - Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level.

- Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears sideline more than 200,000 athletes each year. Our ACL 3P clinicians are committed to helping you minimize the risk of these injuries, as well as helping athletes who have sustained ACL injuries progress through rehabilitation to perform at their highest level. Back pain/spine rehabilitation - Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.

- Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery. Gymnastics and cheerleading - Our team provides rehabilitation services to gymnasts and cheerleaders of all levels and abilities. Movement assessments can be performed to improve postural awareness, address strength and flexibility deficits, and maximize the function of each athlete.

- Our team provides rehabilitation services to gymnasts and cheerleaders of all levels and abilities. Movement assessments can be performed to improve postural awareness, address strength and flexibility deficits, and maximize the function of each athlete. COVID-19 Recovery & Rehabilitation - We offer treatment for patients recovering from COVID-19 to help them through the physical and emotional challenges that can occur from the virus and get them back to the life they knew. Treatment plans may include exercise training, manual therapy, body positioning and education focusing on mindfulness, relaxation, energy conservation and activity modification.

Additionally, Athletico Grandview:

Accepts all major insurance plans so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings, late evenings and Saturdays.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Grandview12404 S US Highway 71 Grandview, MO 64030Phone: 816-285-0194 www.athletico.com/Grandview GrandviewMO@athletico.com

ABOUT ATHLETICOAthletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes in over 500 locations throughout twelve states with more than 5,000 employees. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in-clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

