OCALA, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes Equity Resource Center (AERC 501c3) supports the decision of Olympic Gold medalist and World Champion gymnast Simone Biles to put her health first. With her withdrawal from competing in the Team portion of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and her public statements Simone has placed mental health and athlete safety front and center in an important dialogue at this time in all sports. It took courage and honesty for her to speak up and put her safety and health before medals.

Athletes Equity Resource Center Supports Simone Biles' Decision

AERC recognizes the critical need to assist athlete safety and mental health. AERC responded in the spring of 2021 to this need to assist athletes by creating and funding:

The Athletes Assistance Program AAP Hotline # (855) 639-3009.

This AAP direct dial designated line is a free. confidential service available 24/7/365 and was created to fill the void of athlete care in the area of athletes safety and mental health for just these sensitive and real health topics that surround sports.

Athletes Assistance Program is free and confidential, for all athletes and their dependents in 51 Olympic sports, and directly connects the caller through a designated HOTLINE # (855) 639-3009 to the Cascade Center (CascadeCenter.com), a national group of certified professional counselors and mental health experts.

To learn more about AERC and the resources available please visit:

AthletesEquityResourceCenter.com A 501 c3 All donations tax deductible.

The AAP HOTLINE # (855) 639-3009

Media contact: Susan Schoellkopf, 716-870-2533

