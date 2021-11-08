Athira Pharma To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

-Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference- - Jefferies 2021 London Healthcare Conference-

BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) - Get ATHIRA PHARMA, INC. Report, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel's 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date & Time: Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2:40 p.m. ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date & Time: Available on-demand starting Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each fireside chat can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

For more detail and to register for the events above, please visit https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Athira Pharma, Inc.Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

Investor & Media Contact:Julie Rathbun Julie.rathbun@athira.com206-769-9219