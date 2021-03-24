Athira Pharma To Present At Stifel's 3rd Annual CNS Conference

BOTHELL, Wash., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Stifel's 3 rd Annual CNS Conference on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 9:00 am ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will also be available on the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.Athira, headquartered in the Seattle area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. We aim to provide rapid cognitive improvement and alter the course of neurological diseases with our novel mechanism of action. Athira is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, ATH-1017, a novel small molecule for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's dementia. For more information, visit www.athira.com. You can also follow Athira on Facebook, LinkedIn and @athirapharma on Twitter and Instagram.

