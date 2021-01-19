Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

BOTHELL, Wash., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: ATHA) (" Athira"), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the proposed offering will be sold by Athira. In addition, Athira expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of its common stock in the offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. JMP Securities is acting as co-manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

