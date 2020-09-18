Athira Pharma Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

SEATTLE, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: ATHA) (" Athira"), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Athira. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Athira, are expected to be $204.0 million. Athira's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ATHA" on September 18, 2020. The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Athira has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of Athira's common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities is acting as co-manager.

Registration statements relating to the offering have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") and became effective on September 17, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

